Swing Dunk update for 23 December 2021

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.9.2

23 December 2021

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.9.2

Private Match

  • Chat function has been activated in the private match lobby.
  • Players can enter until 4vs4, and the bottom 2 spaces are waiting areas.
  • AI batch add-on has been removed.
  • You can select an empty space to activate the AI placement and expulsion functions.
  • After the match starts after selecting a team in the private match waiting room, you cannot change the team in-game.
  • If there is even one player in the waiting area, the game cannot start.

UI

  • Updated icons that were added before shader improvements.

bug fix

  • In some maps, the indicator displayed on the floor did not look properly has been fixed.

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

