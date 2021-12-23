Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.9.2

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.9.2
Private Match
- Chat function has been activated in the private match lobby.
- Players can enter until 4vs4, and the bottom 2 spaces are waiting areas.
- AI batch add-on has been removed.
- You can select an empty space to activate the AI placement and expulsion functions.
- After the match starts after selecting a team in the private match waiting room, you cannot change the team in-game.
- If there is even one player in the waiting area, the game cannot start.
UI
- Updated icons that were added before shader improvements.
bug fix
- In some maps, the indicator displayed on the floor did not look properly has been fixed.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
Changed files in this update