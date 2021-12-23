Update to version 1.0.3.

- Adjustments to several character materials.
- Adjustments to menu screens, backgrounds, and text.
- Arcade mode levels can now progress past level 13.
- Log Book and unlockable entries.
- Arcade mode waves randomized.
- Arcade mode bosses will spawn every 5 levels.
- 8 additional Arcade Mode levels.
- Responsive menu sound effects.
- Overhaul to Courtyard level environment.
- Added a new model for Thomas in Courtyard level.
- Fixed Robfriend FAB's decoy, will no longer hurt the player when it takes damage.
- Reduced all Robofriend's ability cooldowns.
- Added a Robfriend counter to pause menu screen.
- Various minor adjustments.
Thank you everyone for your patience!
This will be the last major update to B.O.T.S. in the Robofriends because we have decided to start a new indie game project. Please look forward to Azyugo: Endless RPG and follow us on our Discord to stay up to date on development announcements. Thank you for your continued support, whether you are a Twitch subscriber, B.O.T.S. and the Robofriends player, or a family friend of the Game Grotto crew. Every little bit of your support and love really kept the fire burning while we completed this final major update. SO THANK YOU AGAIN!
Donovan, Megan, and the Game Grotto Team.
