December 23 (Thu) Update Details

Here are the updates made to Shadow Arena** **during the maintenance on December 23 (Thu).

Patch Size: Approx. 207.81 MB

Check out the details below, and we will see you in the Arena!

■ **Hero**

| All

Added a sliding motion when you stop from sprinting. (It does not affect movement or skill use or controls.)

| Gate Breaker A (Q)

Fixed the issue where the movement speed buff was not updated after a successful attack.

Changed Heilang’s attack for the skill ‘Tiger: Pursue!’ and ‘Crow: Shoo!’.

| Heilang! (RMB)

Fixed the issue where more HP was recovered than the recovered amount listed on the skill description. (HP recovers at the same amount stated on the skill description)

| Tiger: Pursue! (RMB)

Changed the skill description to match the updated command key and effects.

Changed to have Heilang move behind Ba-Ri and charge to attack during consecutive attacks.

Changed so the skill cannot be used while moving.

| Monkey: Reach! A (Q)

Increased the duration of knockdown effect from 1 sec to 1.5 sec.

Improved the camera allowing you to land in the location of where the camera direction is facing while moving the camera.

Changed the charge distance in the skill description to match the actual travel distance.

| Monkey: Reach! B (Q)

Improved to quickly perform a smash attack upon collision.

| Crow: Shoo! A (E)

Changed the skill description to match the updated command key and effects.

Decreased the maximum number of hits.

Changed the knockup effect for 1.5 sec to blowback or guard break for 1.5 sec.

Changed so Heilang moves to the target and explodes during consecutive attacks. Applies DP -20% upon explosion.

| Crow: Shoo! B (E)

Decreased the maximum hits from 7 to 6.

Increased the duration of blowback from 0.9 sec to 1.5 sec.

Changed so Heilang moves to the target and explodes continuously while performing consecutive attacks. Applies DP –5% upon explosion.

| Heilang’s Territory A (R)

Decreased cooldown from 32 sec to 25 sec.

Changed the skill effect.

Changed so ‘Heilang’ skills do not activate when using other skills while Heilang’s Territory A is active.

Fixed the issue where more HP was recovered than the recovered amount listed on the skill description. (HP recovers at the same amount stated on the skill description)

| Heilang’s Territory B (R)

Added attack where Ba-Ri swings her Celestial Bo Staff.

Changed so the skill cannot be used while moving.

Changed so ‘Heilang’ skills are not fired when using other skills while Heilang’s Territory B is active.

Fixed so Heilang’s maximum damage level matches the actual damage level.

[Dev Note]

The focus of this improvement was on Ba-Ri's combo abilities in melee combat. In terms of offensive capabilities, Ba-Ri's position was a little unclear for both ranged and melee attacks.

Therefore, we improved her ability to combo into other skills and skill handling as well. Furthermore, the situation where more HP was recovered than the actual amount listed on the skill description has been corrected, ensuring that it only recovers the amount intended.

Increased the basic attack range from 6m to 7m.

Removed the DP Reduction effect applied upon targeting basic attacks.

Increased the base DP from 0 to 80.

| Older Brother! (RMB)

Changed so the Black Spirit charges forward instead of being summoned in place. If the Black Spirit locates an opponent while charging, it chases and attacks them.

Changed so that DP reduction effect does not stack.

Decreased the fixed damage from 400 to 300.

| Take Off! (RMB)

Changed to charge forward quickly. However, while moving, you can still press RMB or LMB to immediately attack.

Increased the duration of knockback from 0.9 to 1.2 sec.

Changed damage value to the following. Level 1: 280 → 300

Level 2: 336 → 360

Level 3: 392 → 420

Level 4: 448 → 480

| Hide-and-Seek A (Q)

Changed so that skill can be used while moving. Changed to charge and attack by pressing the skill key (Q) or RMB.

| Hide-and-Seek B (Q)

Skill has been changed to the following. Moves backward by rolling upon using the skill.

You can change the rolling direction.

Press the skill key (Q) to move to the location of where the skill was used for a second attack.

| Found You! A (E)

Changed the skill motion.

Changed so skills cannot be used while moving.

| Found You! B (E)

Changed so you jump lower upon using skill.

| Laytenn! A (R)

Changed so Black Spirit skill can be used after mounting Laytenn.

Changed so you can use skills after mounting Laytenn. Increased the attack range of skills that are used while mounting Laytenn by 30%.

Changed so you can press R or T key to dismount from Laytenn.

[Dev Note]

Wu-Ju’s improvements were focused on his main skill, Laytenn A. Because Wu-Ju has low base stats, he summons and rides Laytenn to strengthen this drawback.

With this, Wu-Ju can now use all of his skills while on the Laytenn. We also improved certain control elements of the Laytenn, in which we hope can eliminate the frustrating aspects and induce more fun in the gameplay for players. Lastly, although it was not included in this update, we plan to change Laytenn B skills as well by making it more dynamic and engaging.

| Charged Shot A (R)** **

Decreased the continued firing speed by approximately 0.2 sec.

■ Contents

| AI bots

Changed so cooldown of skills is the same for Jordine Ducas’ AI bot and player.

Added ‘Shield Charge B’ skill for Jordine Ducas AI bot.

Changed so cooldown of skills is the same for Ahon Kirus’ AI bot and player.

Added ‘Phantom Raven’ skill for Ahon Kirus AI bot.

■ Tutorial

Fix the issue where the client would occasionally crash when starting the 1:1 Tutorial or in-game Tutorial.

■ Fixes and Improvements to the Official Website

Improved the design of the cookie agreement banner at the bottom of the homepage.

■ Fixes and Improvements to the Pearl Abyss Website

The fixes and improvements listed below were applied during the December 22 (Wed) maintenance made on the Pearl Abyss website.

Fixed the issue where you would still receive spam mails even when you check "Disagree" to receiving spam mails on My Page of your Steam and Open ID accounts.

Changed the text on the bottom of the page where you enter the launcher OTP backup code to now align to the left instead of the center.

