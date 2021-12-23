Holy smokes!

I made this update about a year ago, but because of my ISP I have been unable to upload the build without timing out. But it's a new era in bandwidth deliciousness. Seriously, this is life changing for me, but for you, it's just an update.
Changes:
Eh... it's been a while, let me try to remember...
-
Fixed numerous hitboxes, so players shouldn't fall through the world as often. No more free flights through the bottom of the world (well, maybe a few).
-
Fixed the auto save system. Still might be broke, let me know if it is.
-
Fixed numerous small bugs reported by Leo. Thanks, Leo!
-
Fixed the spelling error in the pause menu. Thanks, Darin!
-
Moved the game over to a newer runtime, built on the latest architecture for my chosen game engine. Sounds technical, yeah? I clicked like, three buttons for it to happen, but that doesn't make me sound as smart.
-
Oh, there was something else I fixed, but I forgot what it was. If you notice something working that was totally broke before, that might be it.
I love you,
Mike
Changed files in this update