Naev 0.9.0 Released!

With global pandemic raging and chaos all around, the Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of version 0.9.0. This represents almost 9,000 commits from 0.8.2, and a major step forward for Naev. Graphics and mehanics have been greatly overhauled. We would like to thank all the contributors who have participated and hepled in the making of this release.

Most notable changes are:

* Electronic warfare revamp with stealth and illegal cargo and outfits

Systems have patrol routes for dominating factions

Visual novel system for new missions with support for mini-games

Complete rebalance and overhaul of most outfits that can have complex behaviours now

Rehauled backgrounds, new trails, and other graphical improvements

Lots of new content including 40 new missions

Although we have gone through 3 beta releases in this release cycle, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord chat (invite).

You can get the latest version from any of the following three sources:

* [Naev on github](https://github.com/naev/naev/releases/tag/v0.9.0)

YouTube

Full Changelog

* New mechanics * Added new utility outfits with complex effects