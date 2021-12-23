- Changed effects of bayonet, red dot sight, rusty sickle, dark sapphire and repeating crossbow.
- Lowered health of enemies.
- Added 8 new maps.
- Fire / regen no longer deal percentage damage.
- Polished item descriptions.
- Polished critical / gun hits.
- Added stable status to bosses.
- Fixes tutorial window positions.
- Insurgents now surrender.
- Less cash given in later regions.
- Entering bunker gives 3 free water.
- Fixes many bugs with events, gadgets, etc.
Riflestorm Playtest update for 23 December 2021
Update v0.6.3 - Balance changes and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
