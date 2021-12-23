 Skip to content

Riflestorm Playtest update for 23 December 2021

Update v0.6.3 - Balance changes and fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed effects of bayonet, red dot sight, rusty sickle, dark sapphire and repeating crossbow.
  • Lowered health of enemies.
  • Added 8 new maps.
  • Fire / regen no longer deal percentage damage.
  • Polished item descriptions.
  • Polished critical / gun hits.
  • Added stable status to bosses.
  • Fixes tutorial window positions.
  • Insurgents now surrender.
  • Less cash given in later regions.
  • Entering bunker gives 3 free water.
  • Fixes many bugs with events, gadgets, etc.

