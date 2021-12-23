 Skip to content

ALTF4 update for 23 December 2021

Bug Fix_21/12/23

Bug Fix - 12/23 2021

  1. Ragdoll Dead body has been modified to be deleted when it falls into the sea.

  2. The time interval of projectiles launched from Hell map has been changed to a fixed time.

Changed files in this update

ALTF4v1.2 Depot 1137461
