Build 7930942 · Last edited 23 December 2021 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for continuing to play BARRICADEZ!

We've just put out another minor update.

Check the changelog below for details.

・ Pitchers were not affected by Spring Walls - fixed

・ Drone Ports would sometimes stop collecting after loading a save data - fixed

Thank you for walking with us in our journey!