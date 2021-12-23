Patch 21357

Today we are glad to bring you a new patch for Tactical Operations with quite a few fixes, new maps and some iteration on existing content.
The team wishes you happy holidays and a smooth start into 2022.
New Maps
- MAP-Arena-Pool
- MAP-BattleRoyale
- MAP-Bunker
- MAP-Deflect
- MAP-Faiyum
- MAP-TrainstationII
Player movement
- Higher speed threshold for falling damage: 1725 -> 1677
- Lower falling damage multiplier: 0,109 -> 0,102
- Sneak Speed: 260 -> 250
- Max. speed crouched: 242 -> 220
- Weapon drop toss speed: 350 -> 400
- Tweaked direction change feeling
- Reduce the average movement speed gap between knife and weapons from 7% to 6%
- Fix crouch speed overridden when sneaking while crouching
Weapons
- General weapon balancing (we kinda lost track of the changelog, no major changes tho, mostly minor tweaking)
- Fixed auto recoil recovery odd behavior in semi auto mode
- Changed parameter set of the physics settings of nades to get a more reliable bounce
- HE-Nade: Full damage radius 220 -> 210, Radius 920 -> 870
Animations
- Reworked animation blueprints (third person & first person) for better performance (multithreaded animations & fast path optimisations)
- Fixed wrong animation played for only a few frames on weapon draw
- Added a blend time/transition for the weapon switch from one handed/two handed to two handed/one handed to third person animations
Programming
- Core game code refactoring
- Blueprint nativization for a few blueprints with hot blueprint code and porting some bp code to C++ (most of TO4's code is already C++)
- Fixed blood not attached to moving actors
- Improved balancing workflow of development build (dynamically loading datatables from filesystem without rebuilding the game)
UI
- Exchange main font
- New weapon images in HUD and buy menu
- Serverlist: Fixed sort by players function
- Serverlist: Fixed password handling (fixed game freeze after wrong password, added apply with enter key)
- Added ingame menu clan tag switch
- Rework key mapping, new functions: overwrite, clear, swap
Sounds
Deagle
- New shoot sound
- New draw sound
- Reworked reload sound
M9
- New draw sound
Glock
- New draw sound
Hostage
- New AI-Controller for better movement
- Adjust swimming parameters
Gameservers
- TO4ST-core officially supports assigning configurations to gameservers (game settings like map duration, round length, password, reserved slots etc)
- Auto login to TO4ST-core via steam browser by clicking a button in the admintab
- Masterserver with global player stats list (for now very simple).
The website uses the player statistics of the TacByte servers.
However, we can add more TO4ST-core instances.
If you run servers and want your statistics to be included in our official player statistics list write a message in our #gameserver_hosting discord channel and you’ll receive a key you have to add to your TO4ST-core settings in order to be included.
Map Changes
MAP-RapidWaters
- Reconstruction of the T-Start base-layout; lower water, water-hole, basement, upper and lower bridge
- Changed sunlight angle
- More lights on terror side
- Wider entry into basement
- Increased the force of the water-fall
- Give hostage more teleport possibilities for better following
- Fixed blocking collision on waterfall wall and truck
- Added some dust decals to basement ground
- Increased the fog panorama
- Added sounds to movable doors
- Higher basement floor on stair entry
- Slight decrease of leaf movement
- Better light at the spot near the truck on sf side
- Some new/more design elements
MAP-Blister
- Reconstruction A-Spot and A-Long
- New sniper bunkers (also on lower and market)
- Added rune on terror sniper spot
MAP-Escape
- Increased the lighting on lower mid house and underground
- Reduced the width of mid-way slightly
- Removed blue container from landscape
- Changed lower mid construction
- Changed lighting and some materials
- General visual polishing
MAP-Trainyard
- Reworked bomb spots design
- Wall painting polish
- Access to roof in front of b-gate
MAP-2on2-Lock
- Fixed nade collision on the big tree
- Foliage polish for better view
- Some performance improvements
MAP-FollowTheMoney
- Collision polishing
- Removed some overloaded objects for better movement and enemy spotting
- Removed a useless little room on upper stairs area
MAP-RGB
- Removed OP shadow
- Nerfed skynades by adding higher buildings
- Blocked one middle gap for terror snipers, so SF are in less disadvantage
MAP-Thunderball
- General bug fixes & polishing
