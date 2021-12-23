 Skip to content

Tactical Operations update for 23 December 2021

Patch 21357

Share · View all patches · Build 7930929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we are glad to bring you a new patch for Tactical Operations with quite a few fixes, new maps and some iteration on existing content.

The team wishes you happy holidays and a smooth start into 2022.

New Maps

  • MAP-Arena-Pool
  • MAP-BattleRoyale
  • MAP-Bunker
  • MAP-Deflect
  • MAP-Faiyum
  • MAP-TrainstationII

Player movement

  • Higher speed threshold for falling damage: 1725 -> 1677
  • Lower falling damage multiplier: 0,109 -> 0,102
  • Sneak Speed: 260 -> 250
  • Max. speed crouched: 242 -> 220
  • Weapon drop toss speed: 350 -> 400
  • Tweaked direction change feeling
  • Reduce the average movement speed gap between knife and weapons from 7% to 6%
  • Fix crouch speed overridden when sneaking while crouching

Weapons

  • General weapon balancing (we kinda lost track of the changelog, no major changes tho, mostly minor tweaking)
  • Fixed auto recoil recovery odd behavior in semi auto mode
  • Changed parameter set of the physics settings of nades to get a more reliable bounce
  • HE-Nade: Full damage radius 220 -> 210, Radius 920 -> 870

Animations

  • Reworked animation blueprints (third person & first person) for better performance (multithreaded animations & fast path optimisations)
  • Fixed wrong animation played for only a few frames on weapon draw
  • Added a blend time/transition for the weapon switch from one handed/two handed to two handed/one handed to third person animations

Programming

  • Core game code refactoring
  • Blueprint nativization for a few blueprints with hot blueprint code and porting some bp code to C++ (most of TO4's code is already C++)
  • Fixed blood not attached to moving actors
  • Improved balancing workflow of development build (dynamically loading datatables from filesystem without rebuilding the game)

UI

  • Exchange main font
  • New weapon images in HUD and buy menu
  • Serverlist: Fixed sort by players function
  • Serverlist: Fixed password handling (fixed game freeze after wrong password, added apply with enter key)
  • Added ingame menu clan tag switch
  • Rework key mapping, new functions: overwrite, clear, swap

Sounds

Deagle
  • New shoot sound
  • New draw sound
  • Reworked reload sound
M9
  • New draw sound
Glock
  • New draw sound

Hostage

  • New AI-Controller for better movement
  • Adjust swimming parameters

Gameservers

  • TO4ST-core officially supports assigning configurations to gameservers (game settings like map duration, round length, password, reserved slots etc)
  • Auto login to TO4ST-core via steam browser by clicking a button in the admintab
  • Masterserver with global player stats list (for now very simple).

    The website uses the player statistics of the TacByte servers.

    However, we can add more TO4ST-core instances.

    If you run servers and want your statistics to be included in our official player statistics list write a message in our #gameserver_hosting discord channel and you’ll receive a key you have to add to your TO4ST-core settings in order to be included.

Map Changes

MAP-RapidWaters
  • Reconstruction of the T-Start base-layout; lower water, water-hole, basement, upper and lower bridge
  • Changed sunlight angle
  • More lights on terror side
  • Wider entry into basement
  • Increased the force of the water-fall
  • Give hostage more teleport possibilities for better following
  • Fixed blocking collision on waterfall wall and truck
  • Added some dust decals to basement ground
  • Increased the fog panorama
  • Added sounds to movable doors
  • Higher basement floor on stair entry
  • Slight decrease of leaf movement
  • Better light at the spot near the truck on sf side
  • Some new/more design elements
MAP-Blister
  • Reconstruction A-Spot and A-Long
  • New sniper bunkers (also on lower and market)
  • Added rune on terror sniper spot
MAP-Escape
  • Increased the lighting on lower mid house and underground
  • Reduced the width of mid-way slightly
  • Removed blue container from landscape
  • Changed lower mid construction
  • Changed lighting and some materials
  • General visual polishing
MAP-Trainyard
  • Reworked bomb spots design
  • Wall painting polish
  • Access to roof in front of b-gate
MAP-2on2-Lock
  • Fixed nade collision on the big tree
  • Foliage polish for better view
  • Some performance improvements
MAP-FollowTheMoney
  • Collision polishing
  • Removed some overloaded objects for better movement and enemy spotting
  • Removed a useless little room on upper stairs area
MAP-RGB
  • Removed OP shadow
  • Nerfed skynades by adding higher buildings
  • Blocked one middle gap for terror snipers, so SF are in less disadvantage
MAP-Thunderball
  • General bug fixes & polishing

Changed files in this update

TO4 Client Windows Depot 690981
  • Loading history…
TO4 Client Linux Depot 690982
  • Loading history…
