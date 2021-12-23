2.6 Gameplay Update

First, thank you everyone for trying and playing Nakornsampan. This first update modify the gameplay to improve predictability and strategy as recommended by some player.
- Each building type (population, services) now take food all at the same day.
- Farmland, livestock also harvest all in the same day.
- Information about when each building type will take action will be visible as a timeline on top.
- Some power now have ability to change the action timing.
I've also got a request from some player about QOL feature that I agree should be included in the game including:
- Audio volume is now a slider, not a toggle on / off, and resides in a setting.
- Mouse wheel now can be use to rotate tile set.
- Card display now shift from bottom to the left side automatically if there is no vertical space left.
Changed files in this update