Nakornsampan update for 23 December 2021

2.6 Gameplay Update

Nakornsampan update for 23 December 2021

First, thank you everyone for trying and playing Nakornsampan. This first update modify the gameplay to improve predictability and strategy as recommended by some player.

  • Each building type (population, services) now take food all at the same day.
  • Farmland, livestock also harvest all in the same day.
  • Information about when each building type will take action will be visible as a timeline on top.
  • Some power now have ability to change the action timing.

I've also got a request from some player about QOL feature that I agree should be included in the game including:

  • Audio volume is now a slider, not a toggle on / off, and resides in a setting.
  • Mouse wheel now can be use to rotate tile set.
  • Card display now shift from bottom to the left side automatically if there is no vertical space left.

