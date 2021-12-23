 Skip to content

Sole Iron Tail update for 23 December 2021

Boxes O' All Sizes Update!

Build 7930865

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Woah! A new update full of awesome presents! Before the Holidays! Where did this come from!?

Enhanced Controller Support

Sole Iron Tail has been upgraded to use the ReWired controller library. What does that mean for you? Well, not only are controllers much more easily detected, SIT should now work with most DirectInput, Playstation, Switch, etc. controllers without the need to adjust things on Steam! Playstation/Switch icons coming soon!

Boxes O' All Sizes!

What's up with that update name? Well aside from presents of all shapes and sizes, Sole Iron Tail has finally received support for all aspect ratios! And this isn't just for 16:10 champs! Have some retro monitor thats in GASP 4:3?!?! BAM, SIT supports it! Have a cool ultrawide that you just wish more games supported? BAM, SIT supports that too!



Linux Support!

Welcome my penguin brothers and sisters! You can now slip and slide on linux!

What are you hiding...

So there is a pattern with all these updates. Ultimately, Sole Iron Tail is now SUPER DUPER UPGRADED FOR DECK. For those getting one next year, you'll have a super fun time with Deck-Enhanced SIT!

The little-big present!

Sole Iron Tail is on 30% discount during the holiday sale! Even if you've already got the game, give it another look. The Iron Tail got a new hat!

You've reached the end of this update! Happy Holidays!

