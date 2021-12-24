2021/12/24 Update Patch v20211223.1239

◆ Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug related to "Equipment Gacha Ball" and "Material Gacha Ball".
- Fixed the bug that the position of equipment on your right hand was mispositioned while equipped with an armor of Hakama series.
- Fixed the bug that the letters on Billboard weren't displayed in the input UI when you accessed Billboard.
- Fixed the bug that some modules such as "Wall-mounted Billboard" were rotated by 180 degree by default.
- Fixed the bug that the hitbox for retrieving "Short Stone Pillar" was mispositioned while using Retrieving Rod.
- Fixed the bug that random visual effects were shown when you used the skill "Vorpal Dance".
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't move properly when you wore Hakama series equipment with the newly added body color.
- Reduced the bug that a player got stuck under some circumstances, and fixed the bug that you could climb too steep cliffs.
- Fixed the bug that a player character slightly stepped backward when you started walking while crouching.
- Fixed the bug that the boss BGM wasn't played when you were close to "Worm".
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't push a snowball easily.
- Fixed the bug that the time limit of "Slip and Trip Trial" was unexpectedly shorter in high-level islands. Changed the name of the trial to "Shooting Trial: Slipping" as well.
- Fixed the bug that the timer of "Shooting Trial: Slipping" didn't stop when you finished the trial.
- Fixed the bug that the visual effect of the skill "Leaping Strike" wouldn't stop when you cancelled the skill or were interrupted.
- Fixed the bug that the keyboard inputs affected the control of vehicles while riding on a vehicle.
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't use the items and the skills registered onto hotkeys while using Drone for Shooting.
- Fixed the bug that the progression of offering items in other category in Picture Book was miscalculated.
Changed files in this update