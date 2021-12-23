 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game Workshop Tool update for 23 December 2021

SDK Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7930776 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changes

  • Fixed - Automation Workshop Publishing Tool - Uploads mods with correct pathing, so they can be loaded.

Changed files in this update

Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game Workshop Tool Content Depot 379701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.