Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience.

The following contents will be added for the next update!

* Sauna Battle Royale





* Zoltan Fishing Competition





* Herb Plant and Mushroom Log





All of these contents are challenging!

We hope you will enjoy them during this happy slow holiday season!

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow holidays!

