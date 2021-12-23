 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slow living with Princess update for 23 December 2021

Happy Slow Holidays!

Share · View all patches · Build 7930705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience.

The following contents will be added for the next update!

* Sauna Battle Royale



* Zoltan Fishing Competition



* Herb Plant and Mushroom Log



All of these contents are challenging!

We hope you will enjoy them during this happy slow holiday season!

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow holidays!

Please follow us on Twitter for the latest news!

We also have an official Discord server. Please join and let us know your opinions!

Changed files in this update

PJ_1 Content Depot 1581801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.