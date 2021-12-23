New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.771_Expert_Mode_And_Civilian_Industries

Thanks to Tom, this one has a version of expert mode that is very close to feature-complete. Balance feedback is still needed from more folks on it, and I have some more ui work to do on the top resource bar, and there are some more optional features planned for expert mode, but the really core stuff is all there from Strategic Sage's point of view, which is super exciting! He and I had been plotting these features since May, so that was quite the wait, and I thank him for his patience and ongoing advice on it. Tom has really made expert mode happen way faster than I would have been able to, which is a huge boon, I'm really grateful.

In other news, I've reviewed all the mods since we're nearing the end of this beta period, and marked the ones that are not ready yet as being disabled, and let the various authors know for those who did no already know. On that note....

Civilian Industries has been something that took a ton of work to convert over, but StarKelp came in and smashed the last of the issues with that, and it's now back in working order for the first time since entering the beta period! That's quite exciting since this is one of the most popular mods, particular for newer players.

I've been working primarily on multiplayer, getting the bugs in that ironed out so that the beta branch will be as-good-or-better than the current stable branch for multiplayer. I'm not quite to that point yet, and I would not call the multiplayer playable on the beta branch just yet, but I think perhaps tomorrow it will be. There's a few other last-minute bugs that I see have been reported for single player as well, so I'll knock those out before we get off the beta branch in general.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!