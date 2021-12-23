We have added two new seasonal Customs, "Stellar Pixie" and "Snow Pixie!"





With Stellar Pixie, a Core Charger will be prepared at the landing site of Level 1,

and all Core Chargers will have three charges available.

Stellar Pixie can be built when a Clear Rank of S is achieved for six or more stages.



With Snow Pixie, Powerbots can be boarded without the consumption of Disks.

Snow Pixie can be built when a Clear Rank of S is achieved for three or more stages.



Deliver some seasonal charm and enjoy your holiday season with Rona!