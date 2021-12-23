 Skip to content

METALLIC CHILD update for 23 December 2021

New Seasonal Customs "Stellar Pixie" and "Snow Pixie"

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have added two new seasonal Customs, "Stellar Pixie" and "Snow Pixie!"



With Stellar Pixie, a Core Charger will be prepared at the landing site of Level 1,

and all Core Chargers will have three charges available.

Stellar Pixie can be built when a Clear Rank of S is achieved for six or more stages.

With Snow Pixie, Powerbots can be boarded without the consumption of Disks.

Snow Pixie can be built when a Clear Rank of S is achieved for three or more stages.

Deliver some seasonal charm and enjoy your holiday season with Rona!

