TEST YOUR LUCK

Are you ready to gain or lose your precious crystals?

If so, stop by Saguilândia and have fun, or be angry, in the mini betting games!

UPDATE CONTENT

Added a casino with mini betting games inside Saguilândia.

Added an initial training phase to teach basic game commands.

Added more items and increased luck for the best items from the chests inside the caves.

Added a new attack mode for Luna, where the player when running, presses the letter S and slides on the ground

Minor changes to the cave's initial levels.

Bug fixes.

Thank you all so much and good fun!!!