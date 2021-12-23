 Skip to content

Marmoset update for 23 December 2021

TEST YOUR LUCK

Are you ready to gain or lose your precious crystals?

If so, stop by Saguilândia and have fun, or be angry, in the mini betting games!

UPDATE CONTENT

  • Added a casino with mini betting games inside Saguilândia.

  • Added an initial training phase to teach basic game commands.

  • Added more items and increased luck for the best items from the chests inside the caves.

  • Added a new attack mode for Luna, where the player when running, presses the letter S and slides on the ground

  • Minor changes to the cave's initial levels.

  • Bug fixes.

