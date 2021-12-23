 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 23 December 2021

GPU memory improvements and input/menu bug fixs!

Share · View all patches · Build 7930474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v0.2.26

-Reduced gpu memory for various systems

-Texture Size has been added to the video options to let people reduce their max texture size and reduce gpu memory

-Fixed spawning in a boat in the ocean so the player is correctly placed on the boat

-Fixed null ref on cooking menu

-Fixed pressing "e" in entry field was closing the menu you wanted to edit in

-Fixed issue where some quests would let you repeat them if you save/loaded at the correct time creating "multiple" quests

-Fixed issue where input would get locked into non input if you exited a mission menu at the wrong time

-Fixed cursor being stuck on after you closed the map window

-Improved treasure spawn locations to be more likely to spawn in "fun" locations

-Fixed controller triggers not correctly zooming the map post button remapping feature being added

Changed depots in onlinebeta branch

View more data in app history for build 7930474
Breakwaters Depot 1203181
Breakwaters beta Depot 1203182
