v0.2.26
-Reduced gpu memory for various systems
-Texture Size has been added to the video options to let people reduce their max texture size and reduce gpu memory
-Fixed spawning in a boat in the ocean so the player is correctly placed on the boat
-Fixed null ref on cooking menu
-Fixed pressing "e" in entry field was closing the menu you wanted to edit in
-Fixed issue where some quests would let you repeat them if you save/loaded at the correct time creating "multiple" quests
-Fixed issue where input would get locked into non input if you exited a mission menu at the wrong time
-Fixed cursor being stuck on after you closed the map window
-Improved treasure spawn locations to be more likely to spawn in "fun" locations
-Fixed controller triggers not correctly zooming the map post button remapping feature being added
Breakwaters update for 23 December 2021
GPU memory improvements and input/menu bug fixs!
v0.2.26
Changed depots in onlinebeta branch