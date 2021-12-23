Here Be Dragons! - New DLC Release!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here Be Dragons

Prepare to meet your scalie queen in our new DLC Dream, Scalie Seduction! She knows allll the right ways to get you hot and horn-y.

Our latest adventure brings you face to face with a smokin’ hot dragon babe who will definitely light your fire. “Scalie Seduction” is one of the most immersive, engaging, connected experiences we’ve built so far and we hope you adore her as much as we do.

Make sure to check out the new options inside the dream. Here, you can assign different toys to different bits for a deeper experience. It's really cool!

You can find the trailer and more here: Scalie Seduction - Steam DLC