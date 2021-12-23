fixes

fixes meant to fix, finetune vertical movement on ladders, stairs, elevators.

followpath7 on stairs fine adjusted - go to targetinpixels adjusted

followpath7 on ladders fixed - fixed jumping to bottom point of ladder

random movment5 - removed regular pobj sprite on ladder or stairs [stay with dir1 or dir 2 sprite]

followpath7 - on rough stairs fine adjusted going up

move4 internal function refactoring - used in followpath7

additions

-ability to adjust how dark is night in quick settings panel [saved to ee_config, and load/save]

-ee_config file added - saving/loading some configuration settings:

smart tips

night dark value

music volume settings

-version of files added to:

A) e_e_config_file.cfg - new configuration file . saving some decision made on quick settings panel and loading them on next session

B) tutorial version - rather internal fix for me to implement easier changes in tutorial. If tutorial file will

be lower than current in game , new current tutorial file will be created from game itself

C) save/load file version - most important for users - load function before loading version function will check what is version of file. If older than current than it will be NOT recommended to open it.



note:

-important fixes from aesthetic point of view in this update are vertical movement fixes

Again Load/Save function were changed - all older saves will not work. From now on

thanks to version of files user will get warning that I changed Load/Save functions.

I will try to do updates every 3 weeks or so , so yours saves will work in that amount of time.

This one is fast/small patch but aesthetically movement looks much better now.

Thank You