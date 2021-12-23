 Skip to content

Slipways update for 23 December 2021

Hotfix #2 for second update

The 'reroll' button on council members in endless mode did not work properly, causing a bug popup. It now works properly.

This change brings the versions to v1.2 (b863) on Windows and v1.2 (b864) on Mac.

Changed files in this update

Slipways Content Depot 1264281
  • Loading history…
Slipways Content Mac OS X Depot 1264282
  • Loading history…
