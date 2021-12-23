Hotfix #2 for second update

The 'reroll' button on council members in endless mode did not work properly, causing a bug popup. It now works properly.
This change brings the versions to v1.2 (b863) on Windows and v1.2 (b864) on Mac.
Changed files in this update