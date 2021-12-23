12/23/2021 Important Notice + Patch notes for Rewrite+

!Very important!
You will need to restart your Steam client to pick up new exe configurations
There’s a series of steps you need to take to make sure your saves are compatible with this update.
To make your saves compatible you will need to do the following:
- Right click on Rewrite+
- Choose properties
- Click Beta
- Choose “legacy” branch
This should allow you to continue to use your saves and finish the game with our latest fixes. However if that does not work you will need to follow the instructions below.
If you did not opt in to the staging branch you will need to do the following:
- Right click on Rewrite+
- Choose properties
- Click Beta
- Choose “step1” branch
- Launch Rewrite+, then close it
- Right click on Rewrite+
- Choose properties
- Click Beta
- Choose “legacy” branch
- Launch Rewrite+, saves should work
If you never launched the game you do not need to do anything. If you just bought the game after this post you also don’t need to do anything.
We cannot test every single scenario for your saves due to how the game engine handles save files.
Patch Notes
You will need to restart your Steam client to pick up new exe configurations
- Fixed name tags showing up in Japanese
- Fixed untranslated text showing up in save/load
- Fixed untranslated text showing up in various routes
- Fixed engine control code (TIMEWAIT/PP) showing in dialogue
- Fixed scripting bugs associated with edge cases, our script inserter was not escaping commands correctly
- Fixed image readability in various routes
- Fixed image display in various routes
- Fixed missing text in various routes
- Fixed 'Enable voice speed playback' label in the config menu
- Fixed UI gap from Tweet removal
- Addressed some translation concerns on routes
- Temporary removed English Localization credits and Kickstarter backers, will be readded in another patch
- Changed default font to Kosugi Maru
- Fixed typos
If there’s any problems with saves, please try an autosave.
Changed files in this update