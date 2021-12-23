12/23/2021 Important Notice + Patch notes for Rewrite+

!Very important!

You will need to restart your Steam client to pick up new exe configurations

There’s a series of steps you need to take to make sure your saves are compatible with this update.

To make your saves compatible you will need to do the following:

Right click on Rewrite+

Choose properties

Click Beta

Choose “legacy” branch

This should allow you to continue to use your saves and finish the game with our latest fixes. However if that does not work you will need to follow the instructions below.

If you did not opt in to the staging branch you will need to do the following:

Right click on Rewrite+

Choose properties

Click Beta

Choose “step1” branch

Launch Rewrite+, then close it

Right click on Rewrite+

Choose properties

Click Beta

Choose “legacy” branch

Launch Rewrite+, saves should work

If you never launched the game you do not need to do anything. If you just bought the game after this post you also don’t need to do anything.

We cannot test every single scenario for your saves due to how the game engine handles save files.

Patch Notes

Fixed name tags showing up in Japanese

Fixed untranslated text showing up in save/load

Fixed untranslated text showing up in various routes

Fixed engine control code (TIMEWAIT/PP) showing in dialogue

Fixed scripting bugs associated with edge cases, our script inserter was not escaping commands correctly

Fixed image readability in various routes

Fixed image display in various routes

Fixed missing text in various routes

Fixed 'Enable voice speed playback' label in the config menu

Fixed UI gap from Tweet removal

Addressed some translation concerns on routes

Temporary removed English Localization credits and Kickstarter backers, will be readded in another patch

Changed default font to Kosugi Maru

Fixed typos

If there’s any problems with saves, please try an autosave.