Hotfix - r5.27i - And Yule event!

r5.27i Changelist (23.12.2021):
- YULE items: Two new collars added to pool of loot from presents, and one new pair of antlers
- YULE prey: -Secret on Skiia-
- Split head slot to a face wear and a hat slot primarily for future use, but also allows wearing halloween masks with hats now
- Fixed Lingerie seller not introducing herself properly
- Fixed restocking event of traders and it should now properly stock up traders and if you spend enough time away on a different island there’s a chance to fully restock a trader
- Fixed jiggles not working in acts on islands
- Fixed missing colliders in Lumbermill barrels
- Fixed trash cans stacking items on restock event
- Fixed releasing crew sometimes not unequipping them properly
- Fixed gun being left open if starting to autorun while reloading
- Fixed advanced fur being selectable on rendering modes that don’t support it
- Fixed breasts clipping through clothes with upper_lingerie_basic item
- Fixed post processing AO and SSR effects not checking OpenGL and compute shader support
- Potential fix for player ragdolling on Kizan when loading save
- MODDING: Added support for modded piercing equipment appearing in acts
- MODDING: Act locator modification support for overridden NPCs
- MODDING: Fix for replacing NPC visuals with built-in characters via mod
- MODDING: Fix for issue with spawning NPCs indoors
- MODDING: Fix for issue with animation missing for NPC (nullref)
The rare prey is huntable on Skiia till 1st of January, 2022, and appears randomly at night in one of the forests of Skiia, and in all flavors you have selected in options ^^
The image set of the ice fox can be found here: https://www.ruffleneck.com/devblog/?p=178 (you can right click and open image to see a bigger version of the image!)
With luv <3
Ruffleneck
