Pixark 1.149 Christmas Patch Notes
Snow Devil is Back!
The legend has it that the horrifying Snow Devil was born in the land of sheer cold. The perpetual blizzard grants it endless power, allowing it to cast many powerful spells.
Skills:
Snowball:
Activating blizzard energy and firing a gigantic snowball from its chest to attack the enemy from a long distance, dealing damage, and lowering enemy speed and cold resistance.
Blizzard:
Rotating its body and releasing a snow tornado to attack enemies, dealing damage, and lowering enemy speed and cold resistance.
Snow Pillar:
Summoning a snow pillar to attack enemies on the ground.
One-Punch Devil:
Gathering energy to its right fist and punching enemies afront, dealing damage, and lowering enemy speed and cold resistance.
Special Abilities:
Player’s cold resistance is reduced and heat resistance is increased within 50 meters of Snow Devil. The closer the player gets to the Snow Devil, the stronger the effect.
Snow Devil generates an aura of cold air beneath its foot when its HP is under 50%, dealing damage and lowering speed and cold resistance to enemies who touch it.
Players can start the Snow Devil challenge by placing “Snow Devil Doll” at the Christmas Fireplace. A Christmas fireplace can be obtained at the Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 200 Christmas tokens. The Snow Devil Doll has a chance of dropping from Christmas gift boxes.
Challenge Prerequisites
- Character level ≥90
- A maximum of 10 creatures
- A maximum of 5 players
- Note: Each character can challenge Snow Devil only once per day.
Boss Loot
Small chance of obtaining following skins:
- Christmas Dodo Skin
- Christmas Pteranodon Skin
- Christmas Iguanodon Skin
- Christmas Gryphon Skin
- Christmas Megarock Dragon Skin
and a small chance of obtaining following items:
- Christmas Cape (Limited)
- Christmas Cape (Permanent)
- Christmas Reindeer Sleigh
- 300-600 Christmas Tokens
- Tek Storage Box Blueprint
Old Events are BACK!
Christmas Blessing Tree
Decorating a Christmas Tree with various decorations will grant you a Christmas Blessing buff. The Christmas Tree can be acquired with Christmas Tokens at the Christmas Goblin Trade Center. Decorating the tree with Christmas Dolls in five unique colors, will gift players the Christmas Blessing and a Christmas Gift Box.
Christmas Gift Box may contain one or more of the following items:
- Rocking Reindeer
- Christmas Painting
- Christmas Curtain
- Snow Devil Doll
Notes:
- Christmas Dolls may be obtained by looting Snowman.
- Christmas Goblin Trade Center can be obtained by looting Goblins wearing a Christmas Hat or from the Christmas Supply Drop.
- Christmas Tokens can be harvested from Snow Cubes in Christmas Blizzard
Snowman Fight
Snowmen will spawn in Noviceland, Grassland, Dawn island, and Woodland. Players will need to craft Snowballs to attack the Snowmen, which will drop one or more following items:
- Christmas Candy
- Christmas Dolls (50% drop rate)
- Snowman Figure
- Snowman Costumes
- Christmas Token
Red Hat Creatures
Christmas Red Hats have a small chance of dropping from any creature wearing them. Creatures wearing Christmas Red Hats may also drop Christmas Tokens!
Christmas Supply Drop
Santa will be riding his Reindeer Sleigh to give away some gifts! Christmas Supply Drop may contain following items:
- Christmas Paintings (small chance)
- Christmas Candy
- Christmas Fireworks
- Christmas Cape (Limited) (small chance)
Christmas Snowy Biomes
A majority of the biomes will be enjoying snowy views. During snowy seasons, some biomes might experience a “Christmas Blizzard”. Explorers digging blizzard snow cubes in Christmas Snowy biomes will have a chance of obtaining Christmas Tokens, Christmas Blizzard Snow Cube and Christmas Candy.
Rate Boosts:
Double Harvest Rates on ores
Higher Exp from defeating Snowmen.
New Items:
Snowman Costume
- can be exchanged at Christmas Goblin Trading Center at 150 Christmas Tokens each.
Missed Old Christmas Items? They are BACK!
Christmas Goblin Trade Center
- Can be obtained by defeating Goblins wearing Red Hat or from Supply Drops.
Christmas Reindeer Costume
- Can be purchased from Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 500 Christmas Tokens.
Christmas Treant Costume
- Can be purchased from Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 500 Christmas Tokens.
Christmas Reindeer Sleigh Saddle
Equipping it on a Reindeer allows one player to ride on it and fly across the map. With the Reindeer Christmas Platform Saddle, players can place up to 50 structures behind it. It can be purchased from Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 2000 Christmas Tokens.
Christmas Hat
Players can get in the Christmas Spirit with these Christmas Hats! They can be purchased from the Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 200 Christmas Tokens.
Rocking Reindeer - Drop rate of 10% from Christmas Tree Gift Boxes.
Christmas Paintings - Drop rate of 40% from Christmas Tree Gift Boxes.
Christmas Curtain - Drop rate of 30% from Christmas Tree Gift Boxes and Supply Drops.
Christmas Fireplace
- Obtained from the Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 200 Christmas Tokens
- Placing a “Snow Devil Doll” at the Christmas Fireplace will start the Snow Devil Challenge
Snow Devil Doll
- Used at Christmas Fireplace to start the Snow Devil Challenge
- Can also be used as a Holiday Decor
- Can be obtained from Christmas Gift Box
Creature Christmas Skins
All of the following skins have a chance of dropping upon defeating the Snow Devil Challenge, They can be purchased from Christmas Goblin Trade Center with Christmas Tokens:
- Christmas Dodo Skin (100 tokens)
- Christmas Pteranodon Skin (200 tokens)
- Christmas Iguanodon Skin (200 tokens)
- Christmas Gryphon Skin (400 tokens)
- Christmas Megarock Dragon Skin (400 tokens)
Christmas Cape
Christmas Cape (Limited) can be obtained either from defeating the Snow Devil or from Christmas supply drops at a small chance.
Christmas Cape (Permanent) can be obtained by defeating the Snow Devil at a small chance.
