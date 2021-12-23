This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pixark 1.149 Christmas Patch Notes

Snow Devil is Back!

The legend has it that the horrifying Snow Devil was born in the land of sheer cold. The perpetual blizzard grants it endless power, allowing it to cast many powerful spells.

Skills:

Snowball:

Activating blizzard energy and firing a gigantic snowball from its chest to attack the enemy from a long distance, dealing damage, and lowering enemy speed and cold resistance.

Blizzard:

Rotating its body and releasing a snow tornado to attack enemies, dealing damage, and lowering enemy speed and cold resistance.

Snow Pillar:

Summoning a snow pillar to attack enemies on the ground.

One-Punch Devil:

Gathering energy to its right fist and punching enemies afront, dealing damage, and lowering enemy speed and cold resistance.

Special Abilities:

Player’s cold resistance is reduced and heat resistance is increased within 50 meters of Snow Devil. The closer the player gets to the Snow Devil, the stronger the effect.

Snow Devil generates an aura of cold air beneath its foot when its HP is under 50%, dealing damage and lowering speed and cold resistance to enemies who touch it.

Players can start the Snow Devil challenge by placing “Snow Devil Doll” at the Christmas Fireplace. A Christmas fireplace can be obtained at the Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 200 Christmas tokens. The Snow Devil Doll has a chance of dropping from Christmas gift boxes.

Challenge Prerequisites

Character level ≥90

A maximum of 10 creatures

A maximum of 5 players

Note: Each character can challenge Snow Devil only once per day.

Boss Loot

Small chance of obtaining following skins:

Christmas Dodo Skin

Christmas Pteranodon Skin

Christmas Iguanodon Skin

Christmas Gryphon Skin

Christmas Megarock Dragon Skin

and a small chance of obtaining following items:

Christmas Cape (Limited)

Christmas Cape (Permanent)

Christmas Reindeer Sleigh

300-600 Christmas Tokens

Tek Storage Box Blueprint

Old Events are BACK!

Christmas Blessing Tree

Decorating a Christmas Tree with various decorations will grant you a Christmas Blessing buff. The Christmas Tree can be acquired with Christmas Tokens at the Christmas Goblin Trade Center. Decorating the tree with Christmas Dolls in five unique colors, will gift players the Christmas Blessing and a Christmas Gift Box.

Christmas Gift Box may contain one or more of the following items:

Rocking Reindeer

Christmas Painting

Christmas Curtain

Snow Devil Doll

Notes:

Christmas Dolls may be obtained by looting Snowman.

Christmas Goblin Trade Center can be obtained by looting Goblins wearing a Christmas Hat or from the Christmas Supply Drop.

Christmas Tokens can be harvested from Snow Cubes in Christmas Blizzard

Snowman Fight

Snowmen will spawn in Noviceland, Grassland, Dawn island, and Woodland. Players will need to craft Snowballs to attack the Snowmen, which will drop one or more following items:

Christmas Candy

Christmas Dolls (50% drop rate)

Snowman Figure

Snowman Costumes

Christmas Token

Red Hat Creatures

Christmas Red Hats have a small chance of dropping from any creature wearing them. Creatures wearing Christmas Red Hats may also drop Christmas Tokens!

Christmas Supply Drop

Santa will be riding his Reindeer Sleigh to give away some gifts! Christmas Supply Drop may contain following items:

Christmas Paintings (small chance)

Christmas Candy

Christmas Fireworks

Christmas Cape (Limited) (small chance)

Christmas Snowy Biomes

A majority of the biomes will be enjoying snowy views. During snowy seasons, some biomes might experience a “Christmas Blizzard”. Explorers digging blizzard snow cubes in Christmas Snowy biomes will have a chance of obtaining Christmas Tokens, Christmas Blizzard Snow Cube and Christmas Candy.

Rate Boosts:

Double Harvest Rates on ores

Higher Exp from defeating Snowmen.

New Items:

Snowman Costume

can be exchanged at Christmas Goblin Trading Center at 150 Christmas Tokens each.

Missed Old Christmas Items? They are BACK!

Christmas Goblin Trade Center

Can be obtained by defeating Goblins wearing Red Hat or from Supply Drops.

Christmas Reindeer Costume

Can be purchased from Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 500 Christmas Tokens.

Christmas Treant Costume

Can be purchased from Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 500 Christmas Tokens.

Christmas Reindeer Sleigh Saddle

Equipping it on a Reindeer allows one player to ride on it and fly across the map. With the Reindeer Christmas Platform Saddle, players can place up to 50 structures behind it. It can be purchased from Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 2000 Christmas Tokens.

Christmas Hat

Players can get in the Christmas Spirit with these Christmas Hats! They can be purchased from the Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 200 Christmas Tokens.

Rocking Reindeer - Drop rate of 10% from Christmas Tree Gift Boxes.

Christmas Paintings - Drop rate of 40% from Christmas Tree Gift Boxes.

Christmas Curtain - Drop rate of 30% from Christmas Tree Gift Boxes and Supply Drops.

Christmas Fireplace

Obtained from the Christmas Goblin Trade Center with 200 Christmas Tokens

Placing a “Snow Devil Doll” at the Christmas Fireplace will start the Snow Devil Challenge

Snow Devil Doll

Used at Christmas Fireplace to start the Snow Devil Challenge

Can also be used as a Holiday Decor

Can be obtained from Christmas Gift Box

Creature Christmas Skins

All of the following skins have a chance of dropping upon defeating the Snow Devil Challenge, They can be purchased from Christmas Goblin Trade Center with Christmas Tokens:

Christmas Dodo Skin (100 tokens)

Christmas Pteranodon Skin (200 tokens)

Christmas Iguanodon Skin (200 tokens)

Christmas Gryphon Skin (400 tokens)

Christmas Megarock Dragon Skin (400 tokens)

Christmas Cape

Christmas Cape (Limited) can be obtained either from defeating the Snow Devil or from Christmas supply drops at a small chance.

Christmas Cape (Permanent) can be obtained by defeating the Snow Devil at a small chance.

