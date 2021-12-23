Merry Space Xmas!

The Space Xmas in-game event is now live and several improvements are included in the latest update.

Space Xmas

REVO just got a holly jolly update! Space Xmas is upon us for a limited time. Enjoy a little festive fun with a holiday twist.

The asteroid field has experienced a deep freeze, as have some of your available weapons, and even someone among the opposition has got into the spirit of the season. But don’t expect any less challenge during this celebration. And it only lasts through December, so play it soon to join in!

Not only are there seasonal changes, but some are here to stay year round in the form of gameplay adjustments and small quality of life features.

Beginners are likely to appreciate a change to the first encounter. I’ve provided more opportunity to succeed against the toughest enemy in Level 1. Hopefully this tweak will clarify for new players how combat works.

I’ve also introduced a couple new menu items on the Pause Screen during combat. You can now quickly restart a level. You can also now simply exit a level without suffering a game over, which will allow you to dock and update your weapon and level selections and dive right back in.

On top of that, the scoring system has been expanded for those who have gained access to the additional game mode. You can now track your personal best for each mode separately.

More improvements are planned, so stay tuned for further updates!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1662790/REVO/