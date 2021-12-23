OPERATION THUNDER WINTER UPDATE

Hello Everyone,
Today we are bringing you our biggest update yet. For winter we have cooked up an extra special gift - we have made a free winter expansion available to everyone. This free update includes:
- 6 new levels
- Festive versions of the Pistol, Shotgun, SMG, and AR
- Some more story and jokes to enjoy
- 2 new achievements to unlock
We have also included some bug fixes and improvements as well to make the game even better to play, such as:
- Extended enemy view range
- Fixed a bug with tables in the boss fight
- Fixed a bug with player death animations
We have been working hard to bring you this update for the holidays. Along with the update we are also offering a 30% discount during the Steam winter sale. We hope you enjoy the game and the free update.
Yours Truly,
Flashblack Games
Changed files in this update