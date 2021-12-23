 Skip to content

Operation Thunder update for 23 December 2021

OPERATION THUNDER WINTER UPDATE

Build 7930010

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Today we are bringing you our biggest update yet. For winter we have cooked up an extra special gift - we have made a free winter expansion available to everyone. This free update includes:

  • 6 new levels
  • Festive versions of the Pistol, Shotgun, SMG, and AR
  • Some more story and jokes to enjoy
  • 2 new achievements to unlock

We have also included some bug fixes and improvements as well to make the game even better to play, such as:

  • Extended enemy view range
  • Fixed a bug with tables in the boss fight
  • Fixed a bug with player death animations

We have been working hard to bring you this update for the holidays. Along with the update we are also offering a 30% discount during the Steam winter sale. We hope you enjoy the game and the free update.

Yours Truly,

Flashblack Games

