Update for Beta Branch 12/24/2021

- Folders can now be added to playlists. All of the videos in the folder and subfolders will be added to the playlist and media library.
- Added an option to play audio simultaneously from all of the screens when watching in multiscreen mode. Look for the "Play All Screens" option in the user settings under the audio category. When this toggle is enabled, the audio from each screen can be controlled independently.
- Added a keybinding called "Toggle Mute" that will toggle the audio off/on.
- Increased the range of the "Origin" settings to -0.75 to 0.75 (previously -0.5 to 0.5)
HereSphere VR Video Player update for 24 December 2021
