 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HereSphere VR Video Player update for 24 December 2021

Update for Beta Branch 12/24/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7929942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Folders can now be added to playlists. All of the videos in the folder and subfolders will be added to the playlist and media library.
  • Added an option to play audio simultaneously from all of the screens when watching in multiscreen mode. Look for the "Play All Screens" option in the user settings under the audio category. When this toggle is enabled, the audio from each screen can be controlled independently.
  • Added a keybinding called "Toggle Mute" that will toggle the audio off/on.
  • Increased the range of the "Origin" settings to -0.75 to 0.75 (previously -0.5 to 0.5)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7929942
Windows Content Depot 1234731
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.