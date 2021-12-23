Festive Update! v0.8.2.8

To celebrate the festive season we have added a smaller content update with a few extra furniture assets to decorate your hotel! You can now also turn your hotel into a winter location through the settings menu and we have also added a few more freeform objects for those avid builders to help build even more crazy hotels.

We can't wait to release all the new exciting features & content in the coming months, it wouldn't be possible without the support of our fans. So thank you for your continued support the last few months and we hope you have a great Festive season!

Happy Building!

-Hotel Magnate Devs

Changelog:

Changes: