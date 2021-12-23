Season 2021 Update 2 is live!

Hello people,

So shortly before Christmas it's time for the next update. It contains further improvements, bug fixes and some background changes for further updates. All changes are noted below.

With this we end the Season 2021!

Thank you to everyone who stopped by again this year or joined us for the first time!

Feel free to give feedback in the Steam forums and if you haven't already, post a review on the store page at Steam. We'd love to hear from you!

Community

During this season there were some wonderful streams and youtube videos from the community! We would like to thank them for their support! Here you can see how others did in the game and show the creators some love:

Sale

This winter it is the biggest sale we have ever made! So if you still need a Christmas gift or want to make your loved ones happy, grab a copy now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/920770/Santas_Story_of_Christmas/

What's next?

Christmas is just around the corner! So we wish everyone all the best and Merry Christmas. Have fun and success to all who are still in the middle of saving Christmas!

So, what's next? For many people, level 7 and 8 is a big challenge. Most stop playing the game because of these levels and never get to the end. We would like to change that. We'll see what comes out of that next season ;)

Also, there will be a new challange for the extreme players out there!

If you have any suggestions or wishes for the next season, feel free to post in the Steam forum!

We still have some things to do with the game and hope to show it to you soon ;)

Have a nice Christmas time and stay save!

sg_max