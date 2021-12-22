 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 22 December 2021

22 Dec 21 Early Access Build

22 Dec 21 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Heroes of the Bitter Harvest released
  • added 'No LOS' popup cursor to show instead of the Fire cursor when LOS to the target is blocked
  • The Cavalry: fixed the counters lacking art if Battlepack 1 was not owned (must start scenario over, though)

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam 2 Depot - Mac Depot 1176039
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam - Pack 2 (1176913) Depot - Windows Depot 1176913
