- Heroes of the Bitter Harvest released
- added 'No LOS' popup cursor to show instead of the Fire cursor when LOS to the target is blocked
- The Cavalry: fixed the counters lacking art if Battlepack 1 was not owned (must start scenario over, though)
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 22 December 2021
22 Dec 21 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam 2 Depot - Mac Depot 1176039
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam - Pack 2 (1176913) Depot - Windows Depot 1176913
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update