Patch 1.1 is available now!

We sincerely thank all members of the community for reporting bugs, and especially Tulipan, Buzka555, DreXav, Shouη and Franisz for supporting us in bug fixes organization.

We are switching off for Christmas holidays so if you encounter any problems please follow our FAQs, Steam forum discussions, Discord etc. We are not going to ship any updates until new year. If some critical issue occurs, we will try to ship Hotfix as soon as possible. If you encounter any new problems caused by this patch, please rollback to the previous version (Properties -> Beta -> Select version).

Unfortunately, due to technical problems with Crowdin, for now we are not able to start community-supported localization on this platform. Please wait until further announcements. We are in touch with Crowdin team and working to make it working as soon as possible and to optimize costs as much as we can.

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is the list of changes:

Chapter 1: Fixed progression issues with "Debt payment" quest (no dialogue with Bastian)

Chapter 2: Fixed progression issues with "Boy's farm" quest (doing two paths at the same time)

Chapter 3: Fixed progression issues with "They shall not pass" quest (if Griz dies)

Chapter 5: Fixed progression issues with "Keeper of the Balance" quest (Kessel not appearing at the meeting point)

Chapter 5: Fixed progression issues with "From bad to worse" quest (blocked door)

Fixed a lot of crashes: after drinking potions, when talking to multiple characters, on loading the game, on changing worlds and more

Fixed issues with frozen game time. After sleeping in bed or waiting on a bench, the time should continue as normal.

Fixed videos (intro, outro and credits). All videos are now coded in the same resolution as the video in the original game and should play at any resolution.

Improved compatibility of redistributable Microsoft Visual C ++ libraries. It might fix issues with launching the game and with its stability.

Improved compatibility on Steam (added installation of DirectX libraries)

Added new loading screens

Fixed some voiceover issues (mismatches between text and voice etc.)

Fixed issues with applying item bonuses after using transformation spells

Fixed issues with rendering some armors that could be invisible on the bodies of the player and NPCs

Fixed the ability to purchase the armor "Knight Armour" in Chapter 5

Added information about the controls of the Gothic 1 inventory mode to the settings menu

Fixed location name in the save loading menu

Fixed display of item names in log entries after reading recipes

Fixed map closing with ESCAPE key (no longer opens the main menu)

Improved balance of summon spells cost and changed the time of opening locks with the "Open Lock" spell

Added new options to the settings menu: scaling videos, launching game in windowed mode. Changing these settings can help with game stability issues.

Many spelling and punctuation fixes for Polish and English versions

Updated some texts and dialogues that, due to quote marks, made it difficult for community members to prepare unofficial localizations

Fixed other minor issues

Some of the fixes are applied only when loading previous save files, so please try your latest save and if it doesn't work, we recommend to try few previous ones.

Please remember that Patches do not force you to start new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

If there is an update that requires you to start a new game, you will be able to continue playthrough on the previous version anyway.

There are no plans for such an update for now.