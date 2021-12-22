Dota 2 update for 22 December 2021
ClientVersion 5137
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- DOTA_TrophyDesc_AllHeroChallenge:
Awarded for completing matches as every hero in the order assigned by the the All-Hero Challenge.›
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_witch_doctor_voodoo_restoration_enemy_damage_Description:
Voodoo Restoration affects enemies as well, dealing the the heal amount as damage.›
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes