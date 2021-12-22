 Skip to content

Suit for Hire update for 22 December 2021

Winter Sale Patch #13.2

Build 7929796

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

The Winter Sale has finally begun, in celebration of the end of the year, we've put Suit for Hire on sale for 25% off- a perfect gift for yourself or others.

On top of this, we've gone ahead and pushed a new patch that you can install now, here's the patch notes:

  • Added a Perfect dodge UI indicator
  • Increased the hold time to dive so players don't accidentally dive rather than dodge roll
  • Gun enemies/mercs will fire at you randomly to create tension, any shots intended to kill still show up with the red cone
  • BUGFIX: Restarting in Legend mode now resets the checkpoint value
  • BUGFIX: Passing over the pillar in the Tunnels level will no longer cause the screen to go black in the area
  • BUGFIX: Fixed being able to get stuck in the first security booth in L1
  • BUGFIX: Fixed (hopefully) an issue with the weapon throw UI still persisting
  • BUGFIX: Switching between cursor and gamepad in the settings menu should no longer lock the mouse in position
  • BUGFIX: Fixed (hopefully) an issue with the cursor placement affecting the entire player camera when starting the game

That's it for this patch, we have a ton planned for the weeks to come and we're excited to talk more about it in an upcoming roadmap post.

Cheers and Happy Holidays!

