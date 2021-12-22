Winter Sale Patch #13.2

Hey everyone!

The Winter Sale has finally begun, in celebration of the end of the year, we've put Suit for Hire on sale for 25% off- a perfect gift for yourself or others.

On top of this, we've gone ahead and pushed a new patch that you can install now, here's the patch notes:

Added a Perfect dodge UI indicator

Increased the hold time to dive so players don't accidentally dive rather than dodge roll

Gun enemies/mercs will fire at you randomly to create tension, any shots intended to kill still show up with the red cone

BUGFIX: Restarting in Legend mode now resets the checkpoint value

BUGFIX: Passing over the pillar in the Tunnels level will no longer cause the screen to go black in the area

BUGFIX: Fixed being able to get stuck in the first security booth in L1

BUGFIX: Fixed (hopefully) an issue with the weapon throw UI still persisting

BUGFIX: Switching between cursor and gamepad in the settings menu should no longer lock the mouse in position

BUGFIX: Fixed (hopefully) an issue with the cursor placement affecting the entire player camera when starting the game

That's it for this patch, we have a ton planned for the weeks to come and we're excited to talk more about it in an upcoming roadmap post.

Cheers and Happy Holidays!