Winter Sale Patch #13.2

Hey everyone!
The Winter Sale has finally begun, in celebration of the end of the year, we've put Suit for Hire on sale for 25% off- a perfect gift for yourself or others.
On top of this, we've gone ahead and pushed a new patch that you can install now, here's the patch notes:
- Added a Perfect dodge UI indicator
- Increased the hold time to dive so players don't accidentally dive rather than dodge roll
- Gun enemies/mercs will fire at you randomly to create tension, any shots intended to kill still show up with the red cone
- BUGFIX: Restarting in Legend mode now resets the checkpoint value
- BUGFIX: Passing over the pillar in the Tunnels level will no longer cause the screen to go black in the area
- BUGFIX: Fixed being able to get stuck in the first security booth in L1
- BUGFIX: Fixed (hopefully) an issue with the weapon throw UI still persisting
- BUGFIX: Switching between cursor and gamepad in the settings menu should no longer lock the mouse in position
- BUGFIX: Fixed (hopefully) an issue with the cursor placement affecting the entire player camera when starting the game
That's it for this patch, we have a ton planned for the weeks to come and we're excited to talk more about it in an upcoming roadmap post.
Cheers and Happy Holidays!
