It's Important to Have Goals

The major addition in this update is... GOALS! Yay? Yay! Now, if you go into the menus, there's a little reminder at the top telling you what the next thing to do is in the main quest. Hopefully, this'll help folks progress if it's been a while or the in-game instructions were unclear. There's also a few other bug fixes around the game as well, to polish up some issues players have reported.

As always, if you have questions, thoughts or suggestions, post in the steam forums or mail me at longjourneytofarewell@gmail.com. If you hit issues in game, please report them using Help! Stuck in the menus.

I hope you're all enjoying the journey!