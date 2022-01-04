Update 18: Content Pack

**

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:



NEW TECH NODES: New techs to unlock!

NEW TECH SUB TIERS: Get more important tech earlier.

NEW CORPORATE GOALS: New ways to achieve victory.

IMPROVED UI:** Better information to run your city-corp.

and more!

Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. Because of the holidays, this update is a bit lighter compared to other months, but you can expect the next Titan Tuesday on February 1st.

See the full patch notes below!

Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.21.0

Content Pack

Changes as of 0.21.0

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

🪐Tech Web Sub Tiers

Important techs are weighted so they spawn closer to the center

You will need to start a new game for these updates to take effect

New Tech Web Nodes

Conversion waste generation reduction

Citizen waste generation reduction (two tiers)

Burrow cost reduction

Migrant ship travel time reduction (two tiers)

Employee salary reduction (two tiers)

New Victory Points

Total Tiles Claimed

Current Trucks

Total Ruins Surveyed

Current Resource Nodes Mined

Current Minerals (CU)

Current Isotopes (CU)

Current Activated Inert Ruins

Credits and Citizen Management 🪐Updated the tooltip for credits to more accurately show projected earnings Updated the Credits section of the Citizen Management panel to reflect changes made to the credits tooltip

Tech Web Updated research panel so clicking on Discovered Technologies centers the camera on them (only works while in tech web view) 🪐 The Tech Web icon on the top left of the HUD will display “Ready” when there is no research or scrap action taking place

Employees Updated the Employee and Ship Management panels with a toggle to enable/disable editing of priorities

Advisors Updated the advisor panel to show what advice they will give when you call them



Miscellaneous Changes

🪐 Save files can now be loaded by double clicking

Added headers to the market cap details on the victory screen

No longer able to build on damaged floor tiles in ships

🪐 Construction and ruin jobs will now show a flag indicating that there are no available employees to complete the task if there are no free employees

🪐 The time increase for each completed research/scrap task has been reduced by 20%

Fixes as of 0.21.0