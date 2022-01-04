Update 18: Content Pack

**
PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:
NEW TECH NODES: New techs to unlock!
NEW TECH SUB TIERS: Get more important tech earlier.
NEW CORPORATE GOALS: New ways to achieve victory.
IMPROVED UI:** Better information to run your city-corp.
and more!
Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. Because of the holidays, this update is a bit lighter compared to other months, but you can expect the next Titan Tuesday on February 1st.
See the full patch notes below!
Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.21.0
Content Pack
Changes as of 0.21.0
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
🪐Tech Web Sub Tiers
- Important techs are weighted so they spawn closer to the center
- You will need to start a new game for these updates to take effect
New Tech Web Nodes
- Conversion waste generation reduction
- Citizen waste generation reduction (two tiers)
- Burrow cost reduction
- Migrant ship travel time reduction (two tiers)
- Employee salary reduction (two tiers)
New Victory Points
- Total Tiles Claimed
- Current Trucks
- Total Ruins Surveyed
- Current Resource Nodes Mined
- Current Minerals (CU)
- Current Isotopes (CU)
- Current Activated Inert Ruins
Updated Tooltips and Panels
-
Credits and Citizen Management
- 🪐Updated the tooltip for credits to more accurately show projected earnings
- Updated the Credits section of the Citizen Management panel to reflect changes made to the credits tooltip
-
Tech Web
- Updated research panel so clicking on Discovered Technologies centers the camera on them (only works while in tech web view)
- 🪐 The Tech Web icon on the top left of the HUD will display “Ready” when there is no research or scrap action taking place
-
Employees
- Updated the Employee and Ship Management panels with a toggle to enable/disable editing of priorities
-
Advisors
- Updated the advisor panel to show what advice they will give when you call them
Miscellaneous Changes
- 🪐 Save files can now be loaded by double clicking
- Added headers to the market cap details on the victory screen
- No longer able to build on damaged floor tiles in ships
- 🪐 Construction and ruin jobs will now show a flag indicating that there are no available employees to complete the task if there are no free employees
- 🪐 The time increase for each completed research/scrap task has been reduced by 20%
Fixes as of 0.21.0
- Fixed an issue with some of Braxton’s tutorial lines not triggering correctly
- 🪐Fixed an issue with the spaceport storage not have as much storage space as the UI indicated
- Fixed Xethane overlay legend not having colours updated to match new Xethane colour
- Fixed command area indicator changing shape when it overlaps a multi-tile object while placing a Command Center
- Fixed an issue with ship employees getting stuck with a “Repairing Device” task and no longer moving or operating devices
- Fixed and issue where a new blueprint could have more characters than a renamed blueprint
- Fixed an exploit that could allow you to generate infinite artifacts using conversion capsules
