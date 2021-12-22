 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stalks Stalks Stalks update for 22 December 2021

test

Share · View all patches · Build 7929720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

test

Changed files in this update

Stalks Stalks Stalks Content Depot 1821801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.