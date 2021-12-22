Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 17

Hello everyone!

Hope you are all well and are having a nice time these Holidays.

The new update is here.

As mentioned last time, this will be the last update of 2021. The next one will be on January the 5th, 2022, two weeks from now. That said, we'll still be checking the forums and providing support as much as we can!

As previously announced, we are also raising the price of Card Survival: Tropical Island to reflect its current state.

Now to the content list:

New Traps:

We have introduced two new traps: the Log Trap and the Trapping Pit. These are both big game traps that can allow you to catch boars and monitor lizards without having to take risks.

They should make getting leather and meat less risky, as long as you are willing to invest in them.

The Log Trap is relatively easy to make if you have a metal axe, requiring just a log and some long sticks.

The Trapping Pit has higher success chances but is more complex and requires a shovel. This trap will be used to capture live animals in future updates but for now, it will just kill them.

New Recipes:

We've added some new recipes to make better use of our existing food items.

The new recipes are:

Fish Taco: Uses flat bread and chillies.

Fish Omelette: A good egg sink.

Fish N Chips: Made by frying Yam and Fish. Nutritious and relatively cheap.

Candied Ginger: Made mostly with ginger and sugar. A nice treat.

Yam Jam: A tasty food that be spread on flatbread.

Yam Curry: Made with Yam and Chillies.

New Leather Items:

Bedroll: A portable bed that can be used anywhere in the island and is specially useful for your raft journey.

Quiver: A "satchel" item that can carry up to six arrows, all of which count as if they were in your hand for the purpose of using the bow.

Menu and UI Improvements:

We have finally added an Options Menu! For now it comes with ambience and sfxs volume controls, scroll sensitivity and a reset game button. In the future we plan to add some UI customization options here as well.

Other things we've done are:

Made it so that starting perks no longer force you to go through lots of new skills and blueprint popups.

-Beautified objective complete and blueprint unlocked popups. Reorganized the blueprints and made it so that their tabs show now icons instead of texts (so we can have more categories).

-Equipment and Journal buttons have been swapped.

Balance Tweaks and Minor Features:

The Bow weapon can now be equipped as a satchel so that it no longer occupies a slot on the hand row.

Added new sfxs and ambience sounds.

Partridges can now be found in the jungle and wetlands, making them easier to access. The highlands will now become the home of a new animal that is coming on a new update soon.

Traps now require rearming before reusing.

Perks for the Islander Guy and the Mermaid have been tweaked.

Tweaked difficulty names and values.

New Art for Clay Bowl things (soaked yam, soaked sago, soap mix)

Tweaked food saturation values so that it's easier to get saturated of certain foods.

Made some changes to how animal populations work.

Tweaked how environments affect crop growth, so that plants can still grow even in the worse cases, they just do it very slowly.

Chicken Sandwich lemongrass requirement can now be replaced by other plants.

Made rains more common in the first season.

Tweaked difficulty names and scores.

Compost Bin can now also be learnt simply by reaching a high enough herbology skill, without having to build actual crop plots.

Oil and Fat are no longer completely consumed when used in most blueprints.

Fixes and Hot Fixes from this Week:

Fixed a bug where you would get a permanent tooltip.

Fixed a few bugs that were crashing the game.

Fixed a bug where monitor lizards would eat the content of inventories.

Fixed a bug that prevented you from boiling water with jerrycans on stoves and gas cookers.

You can now see where the last supply capsule fell at all times with the TV perk.

Vegetables now properly dry when you are not there.

You can no longer use fat infinitely to make soap.

You can now boil yam on clay bowls.

Monitor Lizards can no longer enter the coop nor the raft.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the copper spear blueprint from appearing.

Fixed some typos.

Monitor Lizard bites now heal faster.

Yam can now be boiled in salt water too.

That's all the new content.

Alll that is left now is wishing you all a merry Christmas and a happy new year! :)

See you in 2022!