A big update for Sloth Tales

A new update arrives today for Sloth Tales. This coincides with the release of Sloth Tales on both iOS and Android. As the game is free (and with no adverts either) there is nothing stopping you from having the game on both your computer and your phone!

Check out Sloth Tales for Android on the Google Play Store or for iOS on the Appstore.

During the porting process I also took the opportunity to revamp elements of the core game. There are many mobile-specific things I've added such as the touch controller and resized interface which are separate and not part of the desktop release, but there are also lots and lots of improvements to the game which I am very excited to be able to offer here too.

The new changes to Sloth Tales are as follows: