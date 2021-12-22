A big update for Sloth Tales

A new update arrives today for Sloth Tales. This coincides with the release of Sloth Tales on both iOS and Android. As the game is free (and with no adverts either) there is nothing stopping you from having the game on both your computer and your phone!
Check out Sloth Tales for Android on the Google Play Store or for iOS on the Appstore.
During the porting process I also took the opportunity to revamp elements of the core game. There are many mobile-specific things I've added such as the touch controller and resized interface which are separate and not part of the desktop release, but there are also lots and lots of improvements to the game which I am very excited to be able to offer here too.
The new changes to Sloth Tales are as follows:
- A large amount of scene tweaks have been made, slightly adjusting the geometry across all levels in the game. The main goal here has been to reduce frustration with some of the game's more difficult sections, whilst also retaining a degree of challenge that the experience is intended to provide.
- A new area has been added to the start of the game. This acts as a tutorial of sorts and is designed to help new players familiarise themselves with the game's mechanics.
- Story redux: The dialogue has been revised to better explain the objective of Jimmy's adventure. As above, I have intended to retain the spirit of the interactions from the original release, but creative adjustments have been made to improve the experience.
- Game progress now displays as part of the interface. You can see how many keys you have found and used in the top right of the screen.
- Some bugs have been fixed where progress would incorrectly save between sessions
- An exciting new menu background has been added in
- This version includes engine upgrade, performance updates and many miscellaneous bug fixes.
- A Linux version of the game is now available.
Changed files in this update