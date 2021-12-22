Hello Wardens, it's getting colder as the year draws to an end, have you remembered to keep Karryn dressed up and sleeping in the finest silk?ːtonkinː Below are the patch notes for v.1.0.1i !
- Experimental code to slightly improve performance on lower end PCs.
- Added code to prevent Karryn from being stuck inside a NPC after subduing Level 4 when it was Rioting.
- Lowered the requirements for the 'Kinky Masochist' and 'Kinky Sadist' Titles to match the number required to get the Masochism and Sadism Steam Achievements.
- The special ending related battle dialogue will no longer auto continue even if the 'Karryn Dialogue Pause' Setting is turned off.
- Buffed the 'Ambitious Experimenter' Title from Subsidies -12% to Subsidies -8%.
- Fixed a bug that made getting the 'Clumsy Wench' Title harder than it was supposed to be.
- Minor bugs fixed.
Changed files in this update