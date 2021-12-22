PROPHUNT™ - Patch Notes: Early Access v0.4

Hello everyone, welcome to the brand new version 0.4 of PROPHUNT™ which refines the game and adds a lot of new content but also some in-game balancing.

As this version reworks almost the entire game and its infrastricture, there will be no detailed patch notes but only the biggest additions of the update. The vast majority of the code and netcode has been improved and optimized to avoid in-game annoyances.

REWORK

The Bunker map has been reworked! It is now much more balanced, varied and fun to walk around. We've changed the layout of the props and we've also shortened the maze that was getting boring.

GAMEPLAY

All gameplay as a hunter has been revised. We have integrated four robot classes each with their own specificities and gameplay mechanics, and of course it comes with a much improved arsenal! Come hunt props with a machine gun, heavy machine gun, assault rifle, grenade launcher, pistol and shotgun. The hunting games will be even more interesting and strategic.

Of course we are not leaving the props aside and we are developing new gameplay mechanics for them. You will know more in the next updates!

BUFF

The Police Station map has been slightly modified to be more pleasant and less chaotic to play.

INTERFACE

All interface designs have been revised to be more modern and intuitive. Moreover, the sound effects have also been improved to be more pleasant and less... surprising.

LAN

We have added LAN support in the game so that you can play only in this type of configuration, it can be more pleasant to find games with only people connected to the same internet network as you.

We still have a lot of things to improve and add in future updates like improving character animations and sound effects, but it's a long and expensive work, we hope you'll be lenient about it.

JOIN THE COMMUNITY

If you also want to participate in the development of the game, you can join us on our social networks:

You can report bugs or suggest improvements on our Discord server or on the Steam Community Hub, we read all your messages!