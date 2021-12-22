 Skip to content

Slipways update for 22 December 2021

Hotfix #1 for second update

Share · View all patches · Build 7929542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was an issue with the first campaign mission ("Bending spacetime") where the required izzium technologies would not appear. This is now fixed.

This patch brings the version up to v1.2 (b857) on Windows and v1.2 (b858) on Mac.

