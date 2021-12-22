Winter Update and Special Event

Share · View all patches · Build 7929505 · Last edited 22 December 2021 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Winter is here! A new update has just been released for Primal Carnage: Extinction!

Read the highlights below or scroll to the end for an extensive full change log...

New Deathmatch Map

"Waterlogged"

Our latest new level is an expansive deathmatch map, situated in the secretive location of "Atrium B" which was used to store and analyze marine reptiles offshore.

The once bustling labs now sit abandoned, and the facility is slowly being swallowed by the sea. As its passages fill up with water, the cryogenic specimen tanks have gone into overdrive to compensate, freezing an entire section in cold ice.

With the facility in disarray, the map has a number of hazards to avoid. Players must watch out for being hurled into the churning ocean, avoid electrified water, and steer clear of scorching hot steam vents.

Developed in collaboration with the Primal Carnage community, Waterlogged is one of the biggest and most intricate maps to be officially added so far!

New Human Ability:

Long Gun Melee

The mercenary team now has a new backup attack they can use when holding their primary weapon. Tapping the melee button now does a bash attack that will fling aside smaller dinosaurs. This stuns dino players for a brief moment, allowing the human player the chance to take them out if they're fast enough.

Long gun heavy melee is an ability that was teased with the recently added Burst Rifle, with its bleeding bayonet attack. The chainsaw now has a similar effect as of the winter update. Using melee while holding a primary weapon costs stamina, however, it's a worthwhile trade in many cases such as interrupting a raptor that is pouncing towards you.

Dinosaurs React!

Alongside the human heavy melee ability is a new set of hit reactions for dinosaurs. Each land-based creature now has both light and heavy impact animations, with variations depending on which side of their body they were hurt from.

These new features wouldn't be possible without the help of half a dozen community animators lending their talents to the project. Things are not perfect just yet, but considering the time pressure they've done an amazing job.

Winter Goodies

Starting this week and running for almost an entire month is the special winter event, with time-limited cosmetic items dropping during the festive season. We have everything from glow-tastic firearms to brand new mutations to modify the look of your dinosaurs.

DOUBLE DROPS

During the winter event you can receive up to twice your weekly limit of random item drops while playing!

There's a wide range of new festive items available through simply playing the game, from seriously cool skins to fresh new animated sprays!

NEW STORE ROTATION

A gaggle of winter goodies is hitting the in-game store today! The winter event collection contains 17 new dinosaur model mutations, 3 new taunts, new skins and more...

Mr. Blue struts his way into the game as a premium item alongside the second generation of intricately detailed Royal Dilophosaurus, and a brand new winter gift box is here to shower the whole server with cosmetics such as plush toys whenever a player opens it.

Not to mention, we're bringing back every Christmas-y item from the game's long history

(with some Jurassic-sized discounts)!

You can see all of the new and returning cosmetics over on our Special Event Trello board

[b]Full Winter Changelog[/b]

Known Issues

Economy connection may fail the first time the game initializes, resulting in no inventory being visible. Simply restarting the game should resolve this in most cases. Additional troubleshooting advice can be found in the pinned threads of the Steam issues subforum.

Connecting a gamepad after the game has already started may sometimes not have it be detected properly. It is advised to have it already plugged in and not disconnect during gameplay, as it may not be recognized when connected a second time. Restarting the game will usually fix this.

Human Changes

added heavy melee attack to long guns such as sniper rifle, netgun, flamesaw, etc.

flamesaw heavy melee does bleed damage similar to burst rifle

updated burst rifle first person melee animation to have more of a stabbing motion

increased bleed time and bleed damage of burst rifle

dual pistols can now be fired much faster

reduced dual pistol damage from 75 to 60

reduced un-scoped fire rate of sniper rifle

reduced spread on sniper rifle and burst rifle

reduced final bullet spread multiplier on burst rifle

less damage falloff for assault rifle and burst rifle

Small increase to effective range of standard shotgun

Spaz12 has slightly better damage at max falloff distance now

set a cap for maximum camera speed as human

you can no longer scope in during melee animations

adjusted model offsets for almost all weapons in first person

fixed M4 and MK pistol animation playing too slow when aiming down sights

fixed reload animations don't play unless crosshair has finished re-centering to normal size

updated double barrel shotgun reload camera animation

made camera motion for reloading the assault rifle line up better

added more noticeable camera shake when chainsawing an enemy

minor increase to pistol camera recoil

fixed classic commando missing backpack socket

updated default Pyro mesh to have more detailed hair modelling

enhanced particle effects for various weapons

updated flamethrower fire effect with a more three dimensional core jet

Updated explosion lights, fixed commando rocket and molotov not having one

(as a result, made it so that molotovs now light up the scene for their firepool duration)

Map Changes

NEW deathmatch map added: PC-Waterlogged

added new volumetric light coronas around various lamps throughout the game

added new color grading style to Airbase map (experimental)

updated Airbase with thicker fog and darker ambience

closed a main entrance on the second Verdant big building

added more cover to Verdant in general, both in the compound and on the edges

added more spawns around the edge of Verdant

updated snowy version of UtilityBase to be closer to regular Ubase

new lighting pass for the ice cave area of Borealis

fix for low health transparency issues on ForgottenWorld map

basictesting map has been temporarily replaced with wintertesting map

swapped to the winter main menu map

Dinosaur Changes

dilo spit vision now fades out gradually instead of completely blinding you for several seconds

reduced max dilo spit damage from 78 to 40

reduced minimum dilo spit damage to 20

reduced cryo acid damage from 90 direct hit to 80

reduced cryo acid minimum splash damage 40

reduced cryo acid overlay duration

raised "eye height" of Tyrants so camera is higher

made acro stomp impact effect bigger and fuller

added more dense tyrant footstep particles

fixed tyrants not having a specific grass footstep particle effect

fixed spino not able to taunt sometimes after using secondary attack

fixed net breaking sound playing on already dead netted dinosaurs

fixed smoke emitters on dinosaurs that have been burned to death not appearing on listen servers

changed master dino shader to allow stronger emissive effects unaffected by light direction

Added mutation compatibility for the following Cryolophosaurus skins:

__Iceshard

_Hailstone

_HoneyBadger

_WildDog

_Rinkhals

_IceBreaker

_CrichtonCryo

_Withered

_Korn

_FrostCryo

Emperor

Various fixes and remakes for certain skins including:

__bearded feathered nova

_savage feathered nova

_dark classic nova

_greenhorn carno

bloodhorn carno

New Options & Enhanced Gamepad Support

A big focus over the past 2 months has been improving controller support, with the goal of making it much more comfortable to play using a gamepad and offering more options to customize your experience. These are also features that will be added to the refreshed PlayStation version next year...

Improved native support for DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers

(no extra software required, just plug and play)

Rewritten controller support to allow compatibility with a wider range of gamepads

Added option to invert vertical aim axis

Added option to swap left and right analog sticks on controllers

Added option to invert forward/backward movement on left stick

Added option to change deadzone settings for left and right stick

(controls how much movement input is needed before the game responds)

Reworked gamepad aiming- the right stick is now tighter in the center but looser around the edges

Split controller look sensitivity into separate X and Y axis sliders

Reduced vertical sensitivity scale for gamepads

Fixed an issue where diagonal gamepad aiming was slower than up/down/left/right

Fixed getting stuck in team selection using gamepads if trying to select a "full" team

Fixed the Share button being used to toggle scoreboard on PS5 controllers

There is now only a single toggle button for swapping weapons on controller instead of having additional buttons for previous weapon and next weapon on the D-pad.

Steam Winter Sale

We're running a deep discount during this year's Steam Winter Sale!

You can grab 50% OFF the game itself, the official soundtrack, and even the PCE 4-pack for ultimate multiplayer mayhem! So why not give the gift of Carnage this Christmas?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/321360/Primal_Carnage_Extinction/

Happy Holidays!

We hope you all enjoy this latest update to Primal Carnage: Extinction. More to come in 2022!

Massive thanks go out again to the community artists, animators and testers who helped create the winter update. We really couldn't have done it without you.

From everyone on the Primal Carnage team,

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

[Join our official Discord server...](discord.gg/primalcarnage)