Tournament Ark update for 22 December 2021

Update v0.8.15: True Power

General Changes:

  • Reworked the Ki Archetypes
  • Added 20 new illustrations for the Ki cards
  • Replaced the fighting background for a fully 2D one (Work in progress)
  • Added light effects to the arena
  • Upgraded the art of 10 Passives
  • Corrected several typos

Balance Changes:

  • _"Relentless" _now spawns 2 perfect copies of itself (Yes, even taking in account being fused)
  • Removed the "Torment" passive from Dangell, added a new passive called "Reaper"

Optimization

  • Removed fog effects due to performance issues
  • Improved the passive system to make it more optimized
  • Removed unused assets from the game

Bugfixing:

  • Removed the duplicated resolutions on the options settings

