Update v0.8.15: True Power

General Changes:
- Reworked the Ki Archetypes
- Added 20 new illustrations for the Ki cards
- Replaced the fighting background for a fully 2D one (Work in progress)
- Added light effects to the arena
- Upgraded the art of 10 Passives
- Corrected several typos
Balance Changes:
- _"Relentless" _now spawns 2 perfect copies of itself (Yes, even taking in account being fused)
- Removed the "Torment" passive from Dangell, added a new passive called "Reaper"
Optimization
- Removed fog effects due to performance issues
- Improved the passive system to make it more optimized
- Removed unused assets from the game
Bugfixing:
- Removed the duplicated resolutions on the options settings
Changed files in this update