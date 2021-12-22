 Skip to content

SHIPS AT WAR update for 22 December 2021

Patch V0.0.740 - Hotfix 2

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Please disable anti-aliasing if you have bad FPS in the main menu's settings panel.

This was the only reason I published this patch now, I didn't think It was ready but

I wanted to have this fix out before christmas.

Enjoy the two new ships!

[Added] Settings menu in the main menu

[Added] Search filter for ship-selection

[Added] Time-Control to battles

[Improved] Performance when loading ships

[Improved] Performance when showing health bars during battles

  • New Ships -

[Added] Z16, German Destoryer

[Added] IJN Nagato, Japanese Battleship

