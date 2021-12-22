Patch V0.0.740 - Hotfix 2

IMPORTANT NOTE:
Please disable anti-aliasing if you have bad FPS in the main menu's settings panel.
This was the only reason I published this patch now, I didn't think It was ready but
I wanted to have this fix out before christmas.
Enjoy the two new ships!
[Added] Settings menu in the main menu
[Added] Search filter for ship-selection
[Added] Time-Control to battles
[Improved] Performance when loading ships
[Improved] Performance when showing health bars during battles
- New Ships -
[Added] Z16, German Destoryer
[Added] IJN Nagato, Japanese Battleship
Changed files in this update