BattleGroupVR update for 22 December 2021

Optimization Update

Performance Optimizations

Optimized bridge and lobby mesh and textures to reduce draw calls. Optimized radar shaders. Should give better performance around +10fps on most scenes. You can enable the original high-resolution bridge environment by setting the quality option to "high".

Other Changes

  • Adjusted map interactions, attempting to fix glitches where move commands are ignored. Unknown if this actually changed anything.
  • Fixed hidden ships not counting towards mission complete
  • Fixed conquest battle defense platform showing as target after destroyed
  • Fixed range module stacking

