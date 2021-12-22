Optimization Update

Performance Optimizations
Optimized bridge and lobby mesh and textures to reduce draw calls. Optimized radar shaders. Should give better performance around +10fps on most scenes. You can enable the original high-resolution bridge environment by setting the quality option to "high".
Other Changes
- Adjusted map interactions, attempting to fix glitches where move commands are ignored. Unknown if this actually changed anything.
- Fixed hidden ships not counting towards mission complete
- Fixed conquest battle defense platform showing as target after destroyed
- Fixed range module stacking
Changed files in this update