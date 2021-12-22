New Update! New maps and weapon customization!

-Made it so you can edit number of players in advanced lobby settings
-Added dust motes in buildings
-Fully changed beach map
-Changed jump sfx
-Fixed level up UI
-Removed swamp map for now
-Added new lighting in all maps
-Removed the moving scifi signs in city block map
-Made it so you can't jump on roof in city block map
-Added a newpaper box to some maps
-Fixed black lighting spot when you blow up tank
-Changed some things in euro map fixed scale of buildings
-Removed desert map for now as I make it better
-Fixed spas 12 reload animation
-Fixed order of unlocked weapons in class editor
-Changed some prices on weapon skins
-Added two new scifi maps dark city and space station
-Added new scifi vehicle driveable in dark city
-Changed blood effect
-Changed other team goggles color
-Took off flashlight on g18
-Added charms, sights and silencers for now. Next update there will be more attachments. Only certain weapons can have certain attachments.
-Got rid of random button in weapon editor
-Readded ammo and health packs
