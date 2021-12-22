New Update! New maps and weapon customization!

-Made it so you can edit number of players in advanced lobby settings

-Added dust motes in buildings

-Fully changed beach map

-Changed jump sfx

-Fixed level up UI

-Removed swamp map for now

-Added new lighting in all maps

-Removed the moving scifi signs in city block map

-Made it so you can't jump on roof in city block map

-Added a newpaper box to some maps

-Fixed black lighting spot when you blow up tank

-Changed some things in euro map fixed scale of buildings

-Removed desert map for now as I make it better

-Fixed spas 12 reload animation

-Fixed order of unlocked weapons in class editor

-Changed some prices on weapon skins

-Added two new scifi maps dark city and space station

-Added new scifi vehicle driveable in dark city

-Changed blood effect

-Changed other team goggles color

-Took off flashlight on g18

-Added charms, sights and silencers for now. Next update there will be more attachments. Only certain weapons can have certain attachments.

-Got rid of random button in weapon editor

-Readded ammo and health packs