Perfect Tides Beta v0.3

This is it: the big enchilada! Perfect Tides is now fully playable from beginning to end. With an early 2022 release fast approaching, it's time to iron out the final kinks.

Notes:

This build works on both Mac and PC. Wahoo!

A couple of placeholder songs remain. Apart from these, please enjoy the new soundtrack by Daniel Kobylarz!

Those who've been playing a while will notice a few assets are still missing. Rest assured, if assets such as finished drawings, or an entire room's worth of flavor text are missing, I'm aware of them and they will be added to the final release. (But when in doubt, I'm grateful for your report!)

The feature of going back to reread Instant Messages is not fully implemented, though it will be in the final build.

Due to many, many changes in the code and branching choices, saves from previous versions will not be intact. I apologize for how redundant this will make repeat players' experience. Nonetheless, your feedback on the flow of the game - and the ending - is enormously useful to me. Thank you for your endless patience helping to test drive this game!