Victors release. Steam library pathing improvements.

Hey guys! Hope you are doing well during this Christmas season. We have a treat for you!

Victors Release

Victors is a massive RTCW modification,that has been in development for more than 15 years!

It came through major engine swaps during its development. This was a main reason for its release delay.

But this year it ended up being ported to RealRTCW by me and Eugeny (author of upcoming Cursed Sands port).

So what is Victors is all about?

It is dedicated to the Soviet Intelligence agent - Nikolai Kuznetsov, who was also a leader of infamous partisan squad named "Victors". This is where addon name came from.

You can expect a story without occult and sci-fi elements. Pure Eastern Front World War 2 action.

Victors offers unique set of 15 playable levels in beautiful and realistic Eastern Europe environments. Due to its setting, Victors also features unique weapon arsenal, which includes PPS43, PPSH41, SVT40, Walther P38 and many more! All weapons have their own revamped animations, sounds and models.

Overall it is an outstanding work of Wolfmap.ru community.

All credit goes to Victors key authors:

Krot,Zigzag,shurr,Eugeny,vicpas,Yoshik.

I joined the dev team in Summer 2021. My main input was porting and polishing Victors for RealRTCW.

Victors are available in Steam Workshop right now.

15 new achievements were added as well.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2633017298

More Dialog's addons released

Recently Yoshik (author of Vendetta Dilogy) adapted 3 maps by very talented russian mapper Dialog.

This inlcudes: Steinvillage Station, Citadel and Asylum.

All of them are available on Steam Workshop right now.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2658721924

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2658648726

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2658038435

Steam Library pathing improvements

Thanks for the donations you made through Supporter Packs, I was able to hire a very talented C programmer, who actually greatly improved Steam libraries pathing.

You no longer need to have Steam,RTCW and RealRTCW on specific disk.

You can install it anywhere. Mod will pinpoint needed files in any scenario.

Same fix was applied to RealRTCWCoop. No more pak0.pk3 error, no more manual files copying.

Plans for 2022

This was a crazy year for RTCW mod community and for me personally. RealRTCW came a long way since its initial 2016 release and Steam 2020 re-release. 2021 was a year of constant updates, fixes and improvements, massive addons releases. Not to mention amazing 20th anniversary event with OG RTCW devs.

I'm planning to take it slower in the upcoming year. Updates will not be as frequent as they were in 2021. But they are certainly gonna be bigger. RealRTCW 3.4? Or maybe RealRTCW 4.0? Who knows.

Also do not expect any updates early on. After all that I'm planning to take a break to catch some inspiration. I hope you understand.

Thank you for your support and feedback!

Merry Chirstmas and Happy New Year

WolfETPlayer