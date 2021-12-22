Patch 1.0.8a Released!

IMPROVEMENTS:
- Multiplayer lobby: Game preview panel updates now if you use arrow keys to move up or down the list.
- Multiplayer lobby: Now you can click on a header to sort the list alphabetically.
- Carcass Markers (created by howling at a carcass) are now created only for large carcasses (those that can't be carried). Also added tutorial tip about this.
- Slough Creek Multiplayer: Refined the genetics logic when all parents have black coats (Kk genes) so their litters will be on the small side.
- Multiplayer: When one player submits a bug report in multiplayer games, other players are prompted to submit a report as well, to help bugfixing.
- Multiplayer: Adjusted some values for territory claiming and decay with 2-3 players in game.
- Slough Creek Multiplayer: Reduced chances of den flooding in Accelerated Time mode.
- Slough Creek Multiplayer: Reduced frequency of predator den attacks in Normal Time mode.
- Slough Creek Multiplayer: Made territory claiming a bit easier when 2-3 players are in game.
- Setup New Game panel now remembers if you are loading a MP game and exit to create or edit a wolf.
- More debugging added for certain multiplayer issues.
- Minor text edits and improvements.
BUGS FIXED:
- Achievements No More Bull and We'll Eat Like Kings can be earned even if player-wolves die while making the kill.
- Slough Creek multiplayer: Player can get stuck at beginning or end of Establish Territory quest if they switch to free camera immediately when joining the game.
- The Grinch is hoarding holiday decorations in Lost River.
- Pups get stuck in den if they were exiting to greet a player and that player logged out in that very moment.
- Multiple pups can get sick at the same time when reaching the rendezvous site. (They were trying so hard to not get sick while traveling...)
- A bold mate can prevent pups from sleeping by howling too much.
- Error when trying to log into game account in Slough Creek quest.
- A very specific sequence can cause no music to be playing.
- Single-player: The den attack icon disappears if you move away from the homesite.
- Sometimes the hex readouts are not visible on the World Map.
- Wrong action icon on Pup Found notification.
- If game is windowed, it goes to fullscreen if player tabs out and returns.
- Friend Request notifications don't appear during gameplay.
- Terrain and boulder tweaks.
