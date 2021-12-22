 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 22 December 2021

Patch 1.0.8a Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7929340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Multiplayer lobby: Game preview panel updates now if you use arrow keys to move up or down the list.
  • Multiplayer lobby: Now you can click on a header to sort the list alphabetically.
  • Carcass Markers (created by howling at a carcass) are now created only for large carcasses (those that can't be carried). Also added tutorial tip about this.
  • Slough Creek Multiplayer: Refined the genetics logic when all parents have black coats (Kk genes) so their litters will be on the small side.
  • Multiplayer: When one player submits a bug report in multiplayer games, other players are prompted to submit a report as well, to help bugfixing.
  • Multiplayer: Adjusted some values for territory claiming and decay with 2-3 players in game.
  • Slough Creek Multiplayer: Reduced chances of den flooding in Accelerated Time mode.
  • Slough Creek Multiplayer: Reduced frequency of predator den attacks in Normal Time mode.
  • Slough Creek Multiplayer: Made territory claiming a bit easier when 2-3 players are in game.
  • Setup New Game panel now remembers if you are loading a MP game and exit to create or edit a wolf.
  • More debugging added for certain multiplayer issues.
  • Minor text edits and improvements.
BUGS FIXED:
  • Achievements No More Bull and We'll Eat Like Kings can be earned even if player-wolves die while making the kill.
  • Slough Creek multiplayer: Player can get stuck at beginning or end of Establish Territory quest if they switch to free camera immediately when joining the game.
  • The Grinch is hoarding holiday decorations in Lost River.
  • Pups get stuck in den if they were exiting to greet a player and that player logged out in that very moment.
  • Multiple pups can get sick at the same time when reaching the rendezvous site. (They were trying so hard to not get sick while traveling...)
  • A bold mate can prevent pups from sleeping by howling too much.
  • Error when trying to log into game account in Slough Creek quest.
  • A very specific sequence can cause no music to be playing.
  • Single-player: The den attack icon disappears if you move away from the homesite.
  • Sometimes the hex readouts are not visible on the World Map.
  • Wrong action icon on Pup Found notification.
  • If game is windowed, it goes to fullscreen if player tabs out and returns.
  • Friend Request notifications don't appear during gameplay.
  • Terrain and boulder tweaks.

Changed files in this update

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Mac) Depot 926992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.