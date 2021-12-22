Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.363

Updated unit models
- What they lack in detail they make up for in stylistic consistency with the terrain
Player elimination
- Can now eliminate enemy players from the game by capturing or razing all their cities
- Can win the game by eliminating all enemy players
- Added new daily challenge objectives for eliminating enemies
UI Updates
- When units or cities require additional gold for maintenance a red path will blink showing the maintenance path
- Added floating text when promotions or other buffs are applied to units
- "We love you" bonuses on a city now show as hearts instead of stars and don't show on enemy cities
Misc
- Bot nerfed in tutorial
- Improved bot order generation performance
- Added new music tracks
- Several bug fixes
