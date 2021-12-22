 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hexarchy update for 22 December 2021

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.363

Share · View all patches · Build 7929332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated unit models

  • What they lack in detail they make up for in stylistic consistency with the terrain

Player elimination

  • Can now eliminate enemy players from the game by capturing or razing all their cities
  • Can win the game by eliminating all enemy players
  • Added new daily challenge objectives for eliminating enemies

UI Updates

  • When units or cities require additional gold for maintenance a red path will blink showing the maintenance path
  • Added floating text when promotions or other buffs are applied to units
  • "We love you" bonuses on a city now show as hearts instead of stars and don't show on enemy cities

Misc

  • Bot nerfed in tutorial
  • Improved bot order generation performance
  • Added new music tracks
  • Several bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
  • Loading history…
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.